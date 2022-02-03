In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 February 2022 3:55 pm / 0 comments

Coming with integrated helmet communications is the 2022 Ducati Horizon V2, designed for the touring motorcyclist and priced at RM4,599 in Malaysia. The helmet integrated intercom system allows connection with the rider’s mobile phone, rider-to-passenger and bike-to-bike via Bluetooth using the N-Com B 902X intercom system.

As part of its 2022 Apparel Collection is the Horizon V2 helmet features graphics by Drudi Performance, with designer Aldo Drudi famed for working with Valentino Rossi for the legendary Italian racer’s unique helmet designs. The Horizon V2 is a modular helmet, with the chin guard flipping up to allow the helmet to function as an open-face helmet.

This functionality is much used both by touring and commuter riders who need a helmet that can transform from full-face to open-face depending on riding requirement. The Hoprizon V2’s outer shell is made from carbon combined with aramid and glass fibres giving the helmet strength and lightness while the internal padding with thermoregulating active carbon filaments ensures comfort under different climate conditions while riding.

For rider with differing needs, the Horizon V2 can accommodate both ultra wide riding goggles or a visor while the large viewport size allows for excellent visibility. The drop down sun visor protects against UV rays and the helmet internals are easily disassembled for cleaning.

The Horizon V2 is complemented by the Ducati Tour C4 and Atacama C2 jacket and trousers, intended for the touring rider and designed by Aldo Drudi. The Tour C4 set retails at RM5,298 and the Atacama C2 set goes for RM7,698.