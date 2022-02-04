In Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 February 2022 4:57 pm / 0 comments

The latest move by vehicle cloning syndicates is to advertise openly on social media, especially on Facebook, Negeri Sembilan road transport department (JPJ) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said.

While the sale of cloned vehicles was previously conducted discreetly, the recent move by the vehicle cloning syndicates have enabled the general public to easily obtain information through social media channels, the Negeri Sembilan JPJ director said, according to Bernama.

“Luxury vehicles from neighbouring countries are imported due to high local demand. [Fans of] luxury cars are willing to ignore the law as long as they can get the cars of their dreams at a lower price. Usually, buyers are aware that these are cloned vehicles, and they are still attracted to the low prices compared to those in the [legal] market,” he said.

The cloned vehicles sold on these pages are offered for “illogical” prices, the department director said, at prices ranging from RM5,000 to RM20,000 for cars including the Honda Jazz and the MINI Cooper. Cloned vehicles pose implications to their drivers and passengers in the event of any mishap, he added, as vehicles not registered through the correct channels are not covered by insurance.

According to Hanif, the road transport department had seized 64 cloned vehicles in Negeri Sembilan, based on complaints from the public as well as through operations conducted. Users of cloned vehicles can be charged under Section 7 (1), Section 108 (3) (f), Section 108 (3) (e) and Section 90 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Bernama noted.