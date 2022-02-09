In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 February 2022 10:23 am / 0 comments

With star rider Marc Marquez returning from injury and showing strongly at the recently concluded 2022 MotoGP Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit, Repsol Honda Team unveiled its racing livery for this season. As always, the Honda RC213V is decked out in the colours of Spanish oil company Repsol, and Marquez is joined in the team by Pol Espargaro.

During the Winter Test, both Marquez and Espargaro placed inside the top ten for lap times, with Marquez clocking a 1’59.332 while Espargaro came in with a 1’58.420. This was good enough to give the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) duo seventh and tenth positions at the conclusion of Winter Test.

Having had Marquez sidelined for much of two racing seasons, HRC is serious about regaining its position as top dog in the MotoGP world championship. The RC213V is a new concept from Saitama with upgraded engine, revised chassis and new aero package that generates greater downforce.

Repsol and Honda have been in partnership in MotoGP since 1995, resulting in 15 World Championships, 452 premier class podiums and 183 race wins. As eight-time world champion, Marquez has earned six MotoGP World Championship titles, won 59 races, stood on the podium 99 times, and started from pole position on 62 occasions, all with Repsol Honda.