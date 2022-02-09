In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 February 2022 8:02 pm / 0 comments

Last month, the government announced that there would be no increase in electricity tariffs for domestic users in February despite previously indicating it would introduce them as part of revisions set under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) framework, brought about by rising fuel costs.

The decision means that the electricity tariff remains at 39.45 sen per kWh, while consumers will continue to enjoy a rebate of two sen per kWh without any surcharge. However, while the tariff has remained unchanged for non-domestic users (commercial and industrial), these sectors will have to pay an electricity tariff surcharge of 3.7 sen per kilowatt-hour from February to June.

This has not gone down well with business owners and traders, with business groups urging the government to intervene and bear the temporary rise in fuel prices rather than impose an electricity tariff hike, the New Straits Times reports.

In a joint statement, 11 business associations and trade groups stated that the recent increase in surcharge would only “set the train of inflation further” and ring a death knell for many businesses and enterprises, many of which would not be able to absorb the increase even if the economy was thriving.

“The sudden and immediate implementation of the hike in electricity charges is shocking in so many ways. Firstly, it was announced without any discussions with stakeholders and consumers. Secondly, it was implemented immediately on February 1 and the hike that was effectively more than 15% (or up to 25% on off-peak tariff) is shockingly high. Thirdly, the government has warned businesses not to pass on the cost of the hike to consumers,” they said.

“At this critical juncture where all businesses, big and small, are still struggling in the survival and revival mode, this hike could be the death knell of many enterprises,” they said, adding that the electricity tariff hike will increase the cost of essential goods and services, which would further restrict and reduce the purchasing ability of consumers.

In the automotive domain, both production and retail segments are set to see an increase in electricity expenditure, and operators of electric vehicle charging networks at commercial locations would also be impacted by the move. The groups also raised concerns that the electricity tariff hike would lead to a new pricing regime for goods and services that will persist.

The business groups said that while fuel costs have escalated due to mainly supply chain interruptions coupled with geopolitical trade play, they were confident that market forces will eventually end the energy woes once the supply chain is restored.

“Once the supply chain is restored and normalcy returns, market forces will cause the predatory pricing to recede and competition will prevail. In this predictable short term disruption, it is more prudent for the government to intervene and support the temporary pain and not pass the burden on to the consumer,” they said.