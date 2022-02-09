In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 February 2022 1:37 pm / 0 comments

The global automotive supply chain is complex and diverse, but we still wouldn’t have guessed that the LED headlamps and rear LED signatures on some BMW models come from Melaka. In fact, Malaysia’s Dominant Opto Technologies is one of the leading exterior and interior automotive light-emitting diodes suppliers in the world.

In a visit to Dominant’s HQ in Batu Berendam this week, state exco for industry, investment and entrepreneur development Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the company is set to reach the global number four spot as a LED supplier to premium makes. BMW sedans and SUVs are among the recipients of the Melaka-made lights.

“Based on this year’s plans, Dominant Opto Technologies will continue its big investment in Melaka totalling RM1.3 billion, and it is hoped that the company can be the pioneer in LED manufacturing technology in the country,” Ab Rauf said, reported by BH.

Dominant’s CEO Tay Kheng Chiong said that the company – which employs 2,126 local staff and 404 foreigners – targets a 20% increase in revenue every year. He says that 120 R&D staff are involved in design and modification work. “We carry the Melaka and Malaysia name, which is now No.4 in the world as a supplier to high-tech cars after Germany, Japan and the US,” Tay added.

In the automotive smart LED arena, the company is in the top two. “We integrate the semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and LED as a single component, which can cut down on the wiring and simplify the design. It helps make the cars more attractive and create a value proposition for our customers,” Tay told The Edge last year, adding that smart LEDs are more for high-end vehicles and the booming EV sector is another catalyst for the company.

Established in 2000, Dominant now has six regional offices working in close proximity to key design centres located in Europe, USA, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Its product portfolio has low to high-intensity LEDs with a wide range of colours for interior applications (instrument cluster, infotainment system, climate control, switches, ambient lighting) as well as exterior use.