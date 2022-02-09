In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 9 February 2022 4:19 pm / 0 comments

The number of road accidents nationwide as recorded during Op Selamat 17, which took place from January 28 until February 5 this year saw a drop of 26% to 11,325 cases this year, compared to 15,382 cases recorded last year over the Chinese New Year period, said inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

According to the inspector-general of police, the number of fatal accidents also decreased by 19% to 108 cases this year, compared to 133 cases recorded last year, Bernama reported. Motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be the main contributor to to the road death toll in Op Selamat with 82 deaths, though this also represents a drop of 15% from the 97 deaths recorded last year, he said.

During the latest Op Selamat, a total of 351 persons were arrested in the Ops Samseng Jalanan (road bullies) operation, of which 37 persons tested positive for drug use. “A total of 204 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and were investigated under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Acryl Sani.

A total of 308,726 summonses were issued during Ops Selamat 17, which is a 17% increase over the total issued last year, the IGP said.

In a separate Bernama report, the Selangor Contigent Police recorded 2,810 accidents and 21 fatalities during Op Selamat 17, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

This was a decrease of 1,374 cases (32.8%) from 4,184 cases recorded during Op Selamat 2020 during the Chinese New Year period two years ago, and of these 2,810 accidents, 1,629 were on city streets, 404 on highways, 362 on state roads, 219 on federal roads and the remainder on other roads.

In this state, 21 fatalities were recorded during the operation, of which 19 were motorcyclists. This is down from 22 deaths in Selangor during the operation in 2020, the Selangor police chief said in a statement according to Bernama.

Throughout Op Selamat 17, Selangor police issued 34,329 summonses for six types of offences, such as exceeding the speed limit (33,252 summonses), non-compliance to traffic light signals (713), using communication devices while driving (304), cutting queues (45), overtaking on double lines (eight) and driving on the emergency lane (seven), said Arjunaidi.