11 February 2022

In conjunction with its 150th anniversary, tyre maker Pirelli has launched the Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corse performance motorcycle tyre, with Pirelli’s 150th anniversary logo stamped on the sidewall . Complementing the Diablo Rosso IV, the Rosso IV Corsa is a sportier, more aggressive tyre targeted at the road sports rider needing an extra dimension of tyre performance.

The Diablo Rosso IV Corsa is a dual-compound tyre featuring compounds derived from its experience in superbike racing at the world championship level. The front tyre comes with a full silica compound in the centre, taking up about 45% of the tyre’s width, while the sides have a softer full silica compound for grip at extreme lean angles.

For the Rosso IV Corsa rear tyre, the same compound structure applies, designed to work in conjunction with the front tyre. Similarly, the tyre profiles are race derived and designed to work together as a pair, ensuring perfectly balanced and neutral behaviour with the central part of the tyre having a sharper profile to facilitate immediate lean and rapid change of direction.

Performance characteristics of the Rosso IV Corsa include higher grip in dry conditions, precise feedback and consistent performance over multiple riding sessions. Ride feel is improved with the use of a stiffer but less dense zero-degree steel belt, allowing for the use of more rubber compound and giving a sense of control and safety to the rider.

The Diablo Rosso IV Corsa is available is the most common sports bike tyre sizes – 110 and 120/70- for the front while rear tyre sizing includes 150/60, 180/60 and 200/60; 180/55, 190/55 and 200/55; and 190/50, all for 17-inch rear wheels. The Rosso IV Corsa in expected to be available in the Malaysia market toward the latter part of the second quarter of 2022.