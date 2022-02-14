In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2022 12:55 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced the temporary closure of its Senai outlet in Johor for disinfection and sanitisation. This is effective today (February 14) and Puspakom Senai will remain closed until further notice.

As usual, all payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded. One will have to make a new appointment when the branches reopen. Should you receive it, ignore the MyPuspakom appointment reminder.

The vehicle inspection company says that affected customers can choose to walk-in at Puspakom branches in Johor Bahru and Kluang using their appointment confirmation slip. As the original payment will be automatically refunded, walk-in customers at other branches will have to pay on-site.