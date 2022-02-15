In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 February 2022 9:11 am / 0 comments

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, CCM Motorcycles has unveiled the Heritage 71 limited edition, in tribute to founder Alan Clews. CCM Motorcycles – CCM standing for Clews Competition Machines – uses its Spitfire model as the underpinning of the Heritage 71, but with the use of lightweight components throughout.

Primary focus is the titanium frame, a material Clews wanted to work with before his death in 2018 but never got the opportunity. The TIG welded 3AL/2.5v CWSR titanium frame in the Heritage 71 weighs 38% less than the frame used in the CCM Spitfire.

More weight reduction is found in the use of special edition Dymag wheels, reducing unsprung weight by a further 12 kg. What this means is the Heritage 71, without fuel, weighs 136 kg, while adding 14-liters of fuel to the tank brings that up to around 150 kg.

With power coming from a 600 cc, liquid-cooled single producing 64 hp and 66 Nm of torque, the Heritage 71 has a power-to-weight ration of 0.64 kg per hp, better than the Lamborghini Aventador. More titanium is found in the custom-made QD exhaust, hand-welded from 64 individual pieces.

Completing the build is Ohlins Blackline suspension, carbon-fibre bodywork, Rizoma components and a semi-aniline hide saddle. Nods to motorcycle racing can be found in the Monza style fuel filler cap, laser etched with the Heritage 71’s edition number and Clews Competition Machines radiator guard.

Only 71 units of the CCM Motorcycles Heritage 71 will be made for sale and bookings are invited for a build slot on the website. The price of the Heritage 71 is 28,995 pounds sterling (RM164,491), ex-UK.