PLUS has announced that the slip road from KL to the Kajang toll plaza will be closed to all traffic every Monday to Thursday, from February 15 to March 8. The closure will be during the four days of the week (open from Friday to Sunday), from 10pm to 5am.

The highway operator says that this closure is for maintenance and to facilitate the cutting of the big trees that line the route. This is a safety measure, PLUS says.

As an alternative, motorists from KL heading to Kajang can exit at the UPM toll plaza and continue their journey to Kajang via the Besraya and SILK highways. One can also make a U-turn at the Bangi toll plaza before entering the Kajang intersection from the other direction (KL-bound).

Share this info with those who use the Kajang exit at night. Drive safe.