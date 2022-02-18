In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 February 2022 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Leading a 10 model lineup for Triumph Malaysia this year are the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Speed Triple RR. For the Tiger Sport 660, pricing begins at RM49,900 for the Lucerne Blue, Sapphire Black and Graphite/Black colours while the Korosi Red and Graphite model variants are priced at RM50,900.

Meanwhile, the Tiger 1200 GT Pro adventure-tourer is priced at RM115,900 in Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black and Lucerne Blue while the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer comes in two colour variants – Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black – and is priced at RM130,900 while the Matte Khaki Tiger 1200 goes for RM131,900, a RM1,000 premium.

Joining Triumph Malaysia’s trio of new offerings in 2022 is the Speed Triple RR roadster, priced at RM119,900 while colour options being Red Hopper/Storm Grey and Crystal White/Storm Grey. All pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

As a sports-tourer, the Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660 cc three-cylinder producing 81 PS at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. An all-rounder designed for commuting and city riding as well as weekend jaunts, the Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with Showa suspension, upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock.

For the adventure-tourer, the Tiger 1200 ticks all the boxes for an overlander motorcycle designed to cover lots of miles in comfort. Lighter by 25 kg from the previous generation Tiger 1200, the current Tiger 1200 carries a 1,160 cc inline-triple, pumping out 150 PS at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm.

The Tiger 1200 GT Pro comes with 19-inch and 18-inch rear wheel with 20-litre fuel tank while the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is equipped with a 21-inch and 18-inch rear and 30-litre fuel tank. Premium components are used on the Tiger 1200, with Brembo Stylema brakes and advanced Showa semi-active suspension while a 7-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel, Triumph Blind Spot Radar, cornering traction control and six riding modes completes the riding aids.

Rounding out Triumph Malaysia’s 2022 new motorcycles is the Speed Triple RR with the precise handling of the Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS, with the performance and attitude of the latest generation Speed Triple 1200. Featuring clip-on handlebars and revised rider ergonomics, the Speed Triple RR delivers a focused and exhilarating ride experience.

The inline-three cylinder mill in the Speed Triple RR delivers 180 PS at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes with linked braking, adjustable Brembo MCS (Multi Click System) master cylinder and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres are standard equipment.

GALLERY: 2022 Triumph Sport 660