In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 February 2022 1:26 pm / 4 comments

Luxury car buyers in Singapore can expect to pay more with the introduction of a new tier structure announced by the country’s finance minister, Lawrence Wong, in his Budget 2022 statement.

Under the new tax structure, which comes into effect later this month, there will be an additional registration fee (ARF) tier applicable to all cars, including imported used cars, and goods-cum-passenger vehicles with open market values (OMV), exceeding SGD80,000 registered with Certificate of Entitlements (COEs) obtained from the second bidding exercise in February 2022 onwards.

The ARF is the main tax imposed upon registration of a vehicle in Singapore, while OMV is the approximate cost of a vehicle before taxes. Prior to the revision, the ARF banding started at 100% of OMV for the first SGD20,000 of OMV. The subsequent OMV of SGD30,000 (from SGD20,001 to SGD50,000) will be 140% of OMV, while the third tier beyond SGD50,000 (from SG50,001 and above) will be 180% of OMV.

Following the new ARF banding, the third tier of 180% of OMV now applies to the subsequent SGD30,000 of OMV (from SGD50,001 to SGD80,000) from the second tier (140% of OMV). A fourth tier has now been added, where 220% of OMV is applied above the OMV mark of SGD80,000 (SGD80,001 and above).

As an example, if a vehicle has an OMV of SGD100,000, it will now be subject to a total ARF of SGD160,000. The calculation is SGD20,000 for the first tier (100% of OMV, first SGD20,000), SGD42,000 for the second tier (140% of OMV, subsequent SGD30,000), SGD54,000 for the third tier (180% of OMV, subsequent SGD30,000) and SGD44,000 for the newly added tier (220% of OMV, final SGD20,000).

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) says the new ARF tier serves to achieve a more progressive vehicle tax system, with examples of car models that are part of this new tier being the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Continental GT – other vehicles with OMVs exceeding SGD80,000 are also affected. The first tiered ARF banding was introduced in Singapore in 2013, replacing the existing flat rate of 100% of OMV

Vehicles with higher OMVs will be taxed more heavily as a result, with a report by The Straits Times citing the Ferrari Roma as another example. The grand tourer has an OMV of around SGD311,000, and with the new ARF structure, will see its ARF rise by 17.4% to SGD624,200, from SGD531,800 previously.

The decision to introduce a new ARF tier comes after Neo Nam Heng, who is adviser to the Automobile Importer & Exporter Association, called for higher taxes for luxury cars as he believed the tiered ARF introduced in 2013 was no longer enough to level the playing field for buyers of million-dollar cars and those paying for a SGD150,000 Japanese car.

Despite the revision, Neo was not pleased with what was announced during Budget 2022. “I am a bit disappointed. The increase is very mild, and is nothing to the very rich. There should have been a straightforward surcharge instead of an increase in ARF, which owners can recover when they scrap the car,” he told The Straits Times. He added that “super luxury models” should be sold with a surcharge of up to 300% of the car’s OMV and that buyers of such cars should also pay “double the COE premium”.