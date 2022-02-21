In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 February 2022 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Millennium Welt, an authorised BMW dealer in Malaysia, has launched a new BMW dealership in Kuala Lumpur North, which is its first in Klang Valley and the fourth in the country after others in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan; Batu Pahat, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang.

The Kuala Lumpur North outlet serves as a full-suite sales, services, spare parts and systems (4S) dealership for the BMW brand as well as certified pre-owned vehicles for BMW Premium Selection. It is located at Lot 50009, Off Jalan Kuching, 51200 Kuala Lumpur and operates from 8.30am to 6.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

With a built-up space of over 35,600 square feet, the dealership can display up to five new BMW vehicles and 10 BMW Premium Selection vehicles. For aftersales, there are 20 service bays, including five fast lanes and three reception at the car (RATC) service bays, up to 60 vehicle service appointments can be catered to daily.

The facility is staffed by 90 personnel, including five technicians certified to work on high-voltage systems to ensure all BMW vehicles sent in – electrified or not – receive quality service. There’s also a comfortable customer lounge, a vehicle handover lounge, an Isetta Bar, an exterior courtyard and dedicated areas for BMW lifestyle merchandise and accessories as well as parts. Customers also have access to services like vehicle insurance renewal and are able to trade in used vehicles.

In line with sustainability efforts, Millennium Welt also equipped its BMW Kuala Lumpur North 4S dealership with 192 units of 96-kWp solar panels capable of generating over 123,700 kWh of energy to power the facility.

With micro-inverters to convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) on the dealership’s roof safely and efficiently, Millennium Welt says it can save up to RM4,900 a month on energy, while reducing up to 86 tonnes of carbon emission annually. Given the availability of BMW electric vehicles in Malaysia, the facility also provides EV owners with the ability to charge their vehicles using the AC and DC chargers at the customer parking area.

“The Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North dealership is a welcome addition to our extensive network of dealerships in the Klang Valley where we are able to grow in tandem with our deliveries and customer groups in the area. The northern suburbs of Kuala Lumpur are developing rapidly with a projection of contributing over 500 vehicles for the premium segment in the next couple of years,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We are also especially pleased that Millennium Welt is embodying the same commitment to sustainable mobility, incorporating responsible alternatives to energy generation and providing greater access to charging infrastructure in such a high-traffic urban location. Their progressive approach to sustainability will go a long way in instilling confidence for an electric future in the years to come, inspiring many along the way,” he added.

“Having been an authorised BMW dealer for over nine years now, we are proud to welcome our first and most energy-efficient dealership in Kuala Lumpur. We are supporting the low-carbon mobility and electrification ambitions of the BMW Group worldwide which is the main reason we are investing in ensuring that we significantly reduce our carbon footprint where possible,” commented Bryan Wong, managing director of Millennium Welt.

“With the support of our strong customer base, we have also set ambitious targets for Millennium Welt to deliver 2,400 vehicles across the BMW, MINI, MINI Next, BMW Motorrad and BMW Premium Selection brands this year across all our network touch-points,” Wong continued.