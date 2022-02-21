In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2022 2:35 pm / 2 comments

There’s a new Hyundai 3S centre in Melaka, operated by Sing Kwung Premium, an established auto dealer with over 25 years of experience in the industry.

The facility is located at Jalan Abadi 4, Taman Malim Jaya, and houses a showroom and service centre with five bays, including two quick service bays. The service capacity is 50 vehicles a day. There’s also a customer lounge with WiFi, a playground and EV charging station for Kona Electric owners.

“We are happy to have Sing Kwung join the Hyundai family. Their vast experience in sales and automotive care will certainly help elevate Hyundai’s customer satisfaction and add value to our existing sales and service network,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors.

The showroom is open from 9am to 6pm daily, except on public holidays and Sundays, where it’s open from 10am to 5pm. The service centre operation hours are from 8.30am to 5.30pm (closed on Sundays and public holidays). The contact numbers are 06-3322434 for the showroom and 06-3322313 for service appointments.