In Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 22 February 2022 12:38 pm / 1 comment

The automotive powerhouse of the Southeast Asian region, Thailand is expected to build more than two million vehicles annually within the next two years on the back of a recovering global economy, the Bangkok Post reports. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said that by then, the Thai automotive industry should bounce back from slow sales mainly caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Car production in the Land of Smiles last hit the two million unit mark just before the pandemic, reaching a high of 2,167,694 vehicles in 2018 – 1,142,733 of which were produced for export. Last year, the country managed to surpass FTI’s expectations, increasing production by 18.1% year-on-year to 1.68 million units, above the federation’s 1.6 million target.

For 2022, FTI expects production to increase again to 1.8 million vehicles, with exports pegged at 900,000 to 950,000 units. And while incentives for electric vehicles – which includes an up to 40% reduction in customs duty – could boost imports, it won’t be at the expense of long-term domestic manufacturing.

“Though car importers will benefit from the package, the government eventually wants to have more investments in EV development within the country,” said the organisation’s automotive club vice chairman and spokesperson Surapong Paisitpatanapong.

The National EV Policy Committee of Thailand announced last March that it wanted EVs to make up 50% of local production by 2030, as part of an “ambitious” plan to make the country a regional EV production hub. Surapong said he believes the incentive package will help bolster the automotive industry.

“We will see more clearly any progress in the EV market in the second half this year, driven by the response to incentives for both carmakers and buyers,” he said.