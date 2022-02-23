In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 February 2022 9:38 am / 2 comments

With the resurgence of Suzuki motorcycles in Malaysia under new distributorship, orders are now being taken for the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S150. Hints of Suzuki’s small capacity motorcycles were shown in a teaser video with rumours of a launch towards the middle part of 2022.

With registration now being open for the Suzuki GSX-S150 naked sports, as well as the Suzuki GSX-R150 sportsbike, it looks like Suzuki Malaysia is serious about entering the small capacity market and building the brand. The challenge will come for Suzuki is going up against the two established Japanese brands in the market, Yamaha and Honda with a wide range of motorcycle types catering to various price points.

Power for the GSX-S150 comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 147.3 cc, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The GSX-S150 produces 19 hp at 10,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, with the engine fed by EFI.

With an overall weight of 130 kg, the GSX-150 comes with hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear 17-inch wheels. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and a monoshock at the back, with LCD instrument panel, LED lighting and 11-liter fuel tank.

In Malaysia, the GSX-S150 goes directly against the Yamaha MT-15, priced at RM11,988, which will give an indication of the Suzuki’s price point. However, the MT-15 does come equipped with upside-down forks, slip and assist clutch and wider tyres.