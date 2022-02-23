In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2022 12:33 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen e-Up is now once again available to order in its home market of Germany, the automaker has announced, after it had stopped taking new orders for the small electric car at the end of 2020.

Production of the e-Up! continued through 2021 in order to process the order backlog, and resulted in 30,800 deliveries which made the e-Up! the second most popular electric vehicle in Germany last year, said Volkswagen. The top-selling EV in Europe for 2021 was the Tesla Model 3.

Making its debut in 2013 as Volkswagen’s first all-electric production vehicle, the e-Up! has since been joined by the ID model range in the manufacturer’s line-up of fully electric vehicles, starting with the ID.3 hatchback and the ID.4 SUV.

The e-Up! is available in Germany in the Style Plus trim specification, where an electric motor rated at 83 PS and 210 Nm of torque is fed by a 32.2 kWh battery, and offers a range of up to 258 km on the WLTP testing protocol. Charging the battery is via a CCS plug, while charging at 7.2 kW AC yields an 80% charge in slightly over four hours. When charging at 40 kW DC, an 80% state of charge is attained in 60 minutes.

Standard features for the e-Up include the Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Climatronic air conditioning, leather multifunction steering wheel and 15-inch ‘Blade’ alloy wheels. In Germany, the Volkswagen e-Up! is priced at 26,895 euros (RM127,483) including VAT, before an environmental and innovation premium of 9,570 euros (RM45,362) is deducted.

According to Volkswagen, it has sold more than 500,000 fully electric vehicles worldwide, including 263,000 battery-electric vehicles that have been registered in 2021.

