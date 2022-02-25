In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 February 2022 4:03 pm / 0 comments

After the base version KTM 890 Duke and the hopped up 890 Duke R, the 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP has now been revealed. Making the Duke 890 GP are graphics derived from the KTM GP16 MotoGP motorcycle, complemented by rims painted bright orange.

Seating for the 890 Duke GP iOS the same as the 890 Duke R, with the seat unit coming with a cover. This turns the 890 Duke GP into a single seater, with additional support for the rider during acceleration and front wheel in the air antics.

Despite the graphics and GP moniker, the 890 Duke GP comes with the same specifications as the base 890 Duke. This means adjustable suspension is omitted, along with the Brembo Stylema brakes and MCS master cylinder. Meanwhile, power from the parallel-twin is rated at 115 hp and 92 Nm of torque, not the 121 hp and 99 Nm found in the 890 Duke R.

Other specifications on the 890 Duke GP are six-speed gearbox fitted with an anti-hop clutch while suspension uses non-adjustable 43 mm diameter WP front forks and WP monoshock adjustable for preload. Standard equipment is a steering damper, Continental ContiRoad tyres, twin 300 mm diameter disc brakes with four-piston callipers in front, 14-liter fuel tank and adjustable hand levers.

In the electronics department, the 890 Duke R comes with four ride modes, ABS with Supermoto mode, motorcycle stability control and cornering ABS. A TFT-LCD panel serves as the instruments with seat height set at 820 mm and weight at 169 kg.