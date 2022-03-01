In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 1 March 2022 6:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and if you’re looking for the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, you’ll want to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20.

If you’re looking to buy a car, it’s prudent to take advantage of the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – which is set to come to an end on June 30. In addition to the enticing deals, there are also special perks for purchasers as well as great prizes up for grabs.

At PACE, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the updated BMW 218i Gran Coupe, which now comes with the top-of-the-line BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system. Where the previous version had a smaller 8.8-inch centre touchscreen and a 5.1-inch multi-info display nestled between two analogue dials, the revised model comes with dual 10.25-inch displays that elevates the interior further.

The infotainment system is powered by BMW Operating System 7, which offers an intuitive interface with crisp text and graphics. It also comes with useful connected services like the Intelligent Personal Assistant as well as over-the-air updates for potentially improved functionality.

The 218i Gran Coupe is one of several BMW models that Auto Bavaria will showcase at PACE, with exceptional rebates available for whatever tickles your fancy. An exclusive booking gift and a complimentary five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service package await you as well. Existing BMW owners aren’t left out either, as a free 13-point vehicle inspection is also available at the event.

Besides what Auto Bavaria is offering, all new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Auto Bavaria will be representing both BMW and MINI at PACE, with other participating brands being Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Those who prefer two-wheelers can look forward to BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson as well. With so much on offer, PACE 2022 is where you want to be to buy a new car, so see you at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.