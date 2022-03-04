In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 4 March 2022 6:29 pm / 0 comments

Das WeltAuto, Volkswagen’s global used car programme, was launched in Malaysia in 2019, providing car buyers with a trusted marketplace to find and purchase certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles.

As of today, Das WeltAuto is available at nine Volkswagen dealerships in the country, namely Volkswagen Puchong, Volkswagen Tebrau, Volkswagen Skudai, Volkswagen Gombak, Volkswagen Juru, Volkswagen Alor Setar, Volkswagen Seremban, Volkswagen Glenmarie and Volkswagen Ipoh.

However, you won’t need to be physically present at any of these dealerships to see what’s in stock, as you can browse the Das WeltAuto online catalogue from the comfort of your home. You’ll also be able to schedule a test drive through the website once you’ve found the right Volkswagen.

Even though you’re buying a used Volkswagen, Das WeltAuto offers the same experience as buying a brand-new car. More importantly, the programme is designed to give you complete confidence and peace of mind before, during and after you make your purchase.

For starters, every used Volkswagen must earn a certificate of quality before it can be included in the Das WeltAuto programme. This isn’t an easy feat, as certified technicians must first carry out a stringent 133-point vehicle inspection to ensure that the vehicle is in good condition and has a comprehensive service history.

Only vehicles that make the cut are certified that they have been carefully checked and professionally appraised in accordance with Das WeltAuto standards for all relevant vehicle components and fluid levels.

Should any parts replacement be required, only genuine parts are used to ensure the car remains as per factory specifications. If that isn’t enough, customers who purchase a vehicle from Das WeltAuto will enjoy a one-year extended warranty and one-year roadside assistance (subject to terms and conditions).

Once you’re ready to finalise your purchase, Das WeltAuto customers can enjoy attractive financing options like hire purchase interest rates equivalent to a new vehicle (subject to terms and conditions). The programme also offers a hassle-free, one-stop solution if you plan to trade-in your existing vehicle. If you’re looking for a certified used Volkswagen, Das WeltAuto is certainly worth considering. Find out what’s currently available on the programme’s website.