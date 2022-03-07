The MRT3 Circle Line has been approved by the government. This was confirmed by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob late last week. Transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said in April 2021 that MRT3 – previously suspended by the Pakatan Harapan administration – is a go.
The PM said that priorities for the project would be given to local contractors, especially Bumiputera ones to generate business opportunities as well as create employment opportunities. “The implementation of this project will drive the country’s economic growth and development, in line with the objective of the government to empower the business sector as well as creating 600,000 jobs this year,” he said.
“The government has decided to approve the implementation of the MRT3 project to complete the existing public transportation infrastructure in the Klang Valley by providing integrated transportation system that is affordable for the people,” the Bera MP added.
In a March 4 statement, MRT Corp thanked the PM for the approval. “As project developer and asset owner of the MRT3 Circle Line project, MRT Corp will continue to give priority to local contractors, including Bumiputera players, in order to create business and job opportunities for Keluarga Malaysia,” said MRT Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim.
The statement said that this will be achieved through greater emphasis on local rail system technologies, Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) solutions and upgrading of expertise and skill sets through various programmes such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET).
Mohd Zarif added that the MRT3 project is envisaged to catalyse socio-economic growth throughout the country, increase the nation’s competitiveness in the region and uplift the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia, referencing Ismail Sabri’s slogan.
The MRT3 is set to be the finishing piece in the Klang Valley’s rail public transport network. The loop line will be around 50 km-long, running along the perimeter of KL city and linking together places that aren’t connected in the current “spokes”. I’m thinking of Tokyo’s indispensable Yamanote Line – have you been on that?
It was revealed in April last year that MRT Corp is looking at 30 stations for the Circle Line, including some 10 interchanges with existing rail lines. Some of the proposed stations are Bukit Kiara, INTAN (National Institute of Public Administration), Sri Hartamas, Mont Kiara, Jalan Duta, Matrade, Jalan Kuching, Sentul West, Sentul East, Ayer Panas, Semarak, Setiawangsa, Ampang Point, Desa Pandan, Pandan Indah, Taman Perdana, Taman Midah, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (previously known as HUKM), Kuchai Lama, Old Klang Road and Pantai Dalam.
It was also said then that 40% of the line will be underground. The project will be built in five phases over 10 years, but each completed phase will be able to operate independently, since the Circle Line links other stations/lines together. As for funding, MRT3 will be open to Private Funding Initiative (PFI), where local private players will part-fund the project.
Comments
Fund for GE-15 lah. PFI? I beg it is a deferred payment, not a real PFI. The private come out with the capital, the G will pay it forever.
How true same as our tolled highways. PFI model is highly flawed as it give the private investors too much say on pricing later. The previous 2 MRTs via PPP under PM Najib was the better model as it fixed cost prices, more important today with rising oil & logistics costs plus supply disruption from Russia invasion.
Ahsiongkor having 7 star hotel covid sop compliant grand celebrations very soon.
Well cant wait for the inflated & ballooned price just like ECRL/MRT or any other project carried out previously.
How so? It is well known MRT1 & LRT extensions came at under project budget, MRT2 & LRT3 are coming along well, and ECRL just started construction so where did you get it was inflated & ballooned?
Is this another ECRL version 2.0 ?
Perhaps not,but it is a mega project all the cronies have been lobbying,whether gomen kaput or usage is minimal,they dont give a damn.
From PH to PN to now..u mean our finances have improved?
Our finance dude,said we r committed to pay when the IMDB bonds are due.Maybe force Petronas to give more dividends.
600,000 or 1 million jobs is just a marketing tool to get it launched.Whether it is a money pit or not,no one cares.
As for local funding…which player has the means to wait for returns on investment..3 decades from now?
Trims kaseh Gomen Penyayang for rakyat projects!
3 lines are just barely adequate. Tokyo metropolitan has population ratio of 5X KL and already has 4X more lines with more coming. For Greater KV to reach Tokyo levels of connections, we need at least 2 more spoke lines running North-South & Southeast-Northwest to really complete coverage of KV metropolitan.