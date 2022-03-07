In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 March 2022 3:52 pm / 0 comments

Rapid Bus and DBKL have launched a bus lane pilot project in Kuala Lumpur, specifically in the Jalan Ipoh corridor. It started on March 1 and the trial will be till April 30. The bus lanes will be in operation on weekdays from 6am to 8pm, and they will be free for all to use on weekdays and public holidays.

This initiative is to reduce travel time for the buses, to evaluate the bus ride experience and to improve safety for bus passengers, Rapid Bus says.

The main roads involved are Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Jalan Dang Wangi. Using these new bus lanes will be routes 171 (Wira Damai hub to Lebuh Ampang via Sentul), 173 (Taman Jasa Utama to Lebuh Ampang), 180 (Taman Dato Senu to Pasar Seni hub), 190 (Desa Sri Hartamas to Lin Ho Jalan Lekiu), and 191 (Terminal Sri Segambut to Monorail Chow Kit).

“This pilot project is to smoothen the flow for Rapid KL buses, allowing them to reach their destinations faster without having to be stuck with other vehicles, saving time for passengers. Indirectly, it also improves the safety of passengers when they board or alight, as the bus stop won’t have private vehicles stopping or parked there, or at the road shoulder,” said Rapid Bus CEO Mohammad Yazurin Sallij.

“This also reduces the risk of accidents involving bus passengers and private cars when the bus is forced to stop in the middle of the road to drop off and pick up passengers (due to bus stops being hogged). This is in line with the Rapid Bus operation principle that places importance on passenger safety,” he added, hoping that throughout this trial period, motorists will follow the rules and stay clear of the bus lanes.

Take note of the new bus lanes when driving in KL and drive safe in the current rainy weather.