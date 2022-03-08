In Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 March 2022 11:50 am / 0 comments

There’s a new tyre in town. Say hello to the BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A, an “on-road plus” tyre developed specifically for crossovers, SUVs and pick-up trucks. The term on-road plus simply means it’s designed for tarmac use, but with the benefits of light off-pavement capabilities.

The tyre features three key advantages, first of which is durability. This is thanks to the company’s innovative full-depth 3D locking sipes that provide long-lasting and even tread wear. Its six-year manufacturer warranty backing is a testament to this claim. The tread wear also provides a quiet and comfortable ride, the tyre maker says.

Besides being durable, the 3D locking sipes were engineered to create ample grip levels over the lifespan of the tyre. It’s 3PMSF-rated (three-peak mountain snowflake) as well, which means it can still perform optimally in severe snowy weathers. Not that it matters at all in our climate, but it does lend credence to the tyre’s all-weather qualities.

So it’s grippy, durable and doesn’t generate as much tyre roar. To top it all off, the serrated shoulder pattern is optimised for soft-soil traction, and can withstand some levels of abuse without compromising road noise. BFGoodrich says the shoulders can resist chipping and tearing under occasional gravel uses as well.

The BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A is available in 41 different sizes (23 T-rated and 18 H-rated variants), covering popular SUVs, crossovers and light duty trucks in the market. It can already be purchased at selected Michelin dealerships nationwide.