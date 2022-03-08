In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 8 March 2022 10:24 am / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is set to take place next weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20, and if you’re looking for best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, that’s where you’ll want to be.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – set to end on June 30, there’s certainly no better time to enjoy some savings. Purchasers at PACE will also get to enjoy special perks and there are some great prizes up for grabs.

If you’re in the market for a MINI that combines fun and practicality, the MINI Cooper S Countryman is well worth considering. In Cooper S guise, the crossover packs a punchy 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which produces 192 PS and 280 Nm to get from a rest to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds.

No shortage of stylish touches too, as the Cooper S Countryman comes standard with 19-inch Turnstile Spoke alloys, All4 and Piano Black exterior packages, Carbon Black Leather Cross Punch upholstery, MINI Yours Illuminated Shaded Silver trim, Satellite Grey headlining and a MINI Yours Walknappa leather steering wheel.

MINI’s typical quirky interior is accompanied by some nice tech too, such as a five-inch digital instrument cluster display and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay, among other things.

As the Countryman is locally assembled in Malaysia, it benefits from the full sales tax exemption. On top of that, Auto Bavaria, which is representing MINI at PACE, is offering the Cooper S Countryman with an exceptional rebates as well as attractive financing packages with low interest rates. You’ll also get a complimentary 4+1 year warranty with free scheduled service, plus high trade-in value for your used vehicle.

Besides MINI, Auto Bavaria is also representing BMW at PACE, and these brand will be joined by other premium marques like Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will also be part of the show for those looking for a two-wheeler.

Purchasing at PACE will also net you bonus goodies, including RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

With so much on offer, make your way to SCCC for PACE 2022 on March 19-20 to enjoy the SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers and lucky draws. See you there!