9 March 2022

Jaguar has just taken the veils off its third virtual gaming sports car – the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster. It’s a single-seater race car that uses the original Vision Gran Turismo Coupe’s electric powertrain, and can be used in Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7.

Powering the car is a trio of electric motors (developed with learnings from its Formula E experience), generating 750 kW (1,020 PS) and 1,200 Nm of torque. It rockets the car from standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) in under two seconds and can max out in excess of 320 km/h.

Despite being a virtual vehicle, Jaguar says the Roadster uses a stiff monocoque body made from carbon-fibre and aluminium, while the battery is a cutting-edge lithium-ion unit that’s positioned down low. It boasts a near 50:50 weight distribution, of course.

Design-wise, it’s highly reminiscent of its predecessors – the GT Coupe and Gran Turismo SV endurance racer – except the flowing surfaces are much cleaner. There’s a Le Mans-winning D-type-inspired fin (with an etched Union Jack motif) at the back, which was aerodynamically-optimised through computational fluid dynamics.

Again, players can now drive the Roadster, as well as the original Coupe and GT SV in Gran Turismo 7. The GT SV remains the most potent of the trio, employing four electric motors to develop 1,400 kW (1,903 PS) that propels it from standstill to 96 km/h in 1.65 seconds. The top speed for the SV is 410 km/h.

GT7 creator and Polyphony Digital president, Kazunori Yamauchi said: “We are delighted to announce the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster, which completes the trilogy of Jaguar Vision vehicles for Gran Turismo 7.”

“It was a great experience to work with the Design team at Jaguar. We look forward to drivers getting behind the virtual wheel in the new game. All three cars lend themselves perfectly to the exciting new user experience that GT7 will offer,” he added.