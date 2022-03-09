In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 9 March 2022 6:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and the two-day event will have the best deals for new and pre-owned cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs. Mark your calendar for March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

You’ve heard it before, but this really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too. In this post, we’ll be focusing on the Blue Oval and its tough trucks.

As if the Ford Ranger needed an extra carrot, purchase selected 2022 models such as the Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition and Ranger Wildtrak at PACE 2022 and you’ll receive one-year of free service, which translates to extra savings down the line. The Ford Everest SUV is also eligible for this offer.

Announced last month, the Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition is a macho one, adding choice aesthetic goodies to the mid-range XLT Plus variant with 180 PS/420 Nm from a 2.0L turbodiesel. The most obvious change is up front, where the SE wears a Raptor-style grille with the Ford script in block letters. This style of grille has to be the most popular mod among Ranger owners and now you can get the look from the factory.

The Ranger Wildtrak needs no introduction, as it has long been the flagship high-spec variant of the Ranger, Raptor aside. The Wildtrak has a unique appearance in and out, and it has more power too, courtesy of a 2.0 litre biturbo diesel engine with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

As always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.