In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2022 1:41 pm / 0 comments

Shown a week ago, here are the details on the 2022 Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter (e-scooter). Designed for Europe’s 3.35 hp (2.25 kW) AM licence class, the Neo’s is a “50 cc equivalent” e-scooter for short trips in and around town.

Power for the Neo’s comes from a direct-drive hub-mounted electric motor and Yamaha’s high energy density 50.4V/19.2Ah lithium-ion battery. Weighing 8 kg, a single 1 kW/h battery pack gives the Neo’s approximately 37 km of range with charge time taking eight hours on domestic current.

The battery pack is located under the seat with 27-litres of storage space available, accommodating an open-face helmet. With an optional second battery pack installed, space is reduced but range of the Neo’s is effectively doubled.

Standard on the Neo’s are two ride modes – Standard and Eco – with power rated at 2.06 kW at 40 km/h in Standard mode. Switching to Eco mode, available power is 1.58 kW at 30 km/h and top speed is limited to 35 km/h, giving a theoretical maximum range of 38.5 km.

With many European cities contemplating or in the process of banning internal combustion engines from urban centres, the Neo’s eliminates the mechanical noise associated with gears, belt drives and chains, making it exceptionally quiet. From testing, the Neo’s noise output measured 55 dB from seven metres away, compared to 71 dB for its combustion equivalent.

In terms of design, aside from electric power, the Neo’s follows traditional scooter design language, with large step-through floorboard and 13-inch wheels. Full LED lighting is used and the LCD instrument panel allows connectivity to the Yamaha MyRide app showing battery life, charging status, location and other information.