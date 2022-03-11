In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 11 March 2022 1:51 pm / Comments are Disabled

There’s now just over a week to go before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) commences for this year, which will be taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on March 19 and 20. Here, you’ll find the best deals in town for new and pre-owned premium vehicles.

Volvo is among the participants at PACE 2022, and fans of station wagons will be glad to know that the Swedish carmaker will be showcasing the V60 at the event. Being a locally assembled (CKD) model, the Volvo V60 enjoys the full 100% sales tax exemption that is in effect until June 30 this year.

Design cues which are unmistakably Volvo include the “Thor’s Hammer” headlamp signature along with the equally distinctive tail lamp design, and of course, with the added benefit that is the utility value of a station wagon; here in the V60, the station wagon’s luggage compartment takes 529 litres with the rear seats in place compared to the S60 sedan’s 442 litres, and the V60’s rear seats fold 60:40 for 1,441 litres of space.

In Recharge T8 guise, the V60 packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain that is comprised of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

This is paired with a crankshaft-integrated starter-generator, and is mated to an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission. The rear-drive part of the AWD equation comes courtesy of an 87 hp/240 Nm electric motor, contributing to the 407 hp/640 Nm total.

The presence of hybrid electric assistance also means the availability of zero-emissions driving in the V60 Recharge T8, where an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery offers up to 49 km of purely electric operation. The battery can be recharged in three hours through a Type 2 connection at a 3.7 kW charging outlet.

You’ll get plenty to enjoy inside the Volvo V60, too, where technologies include a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a nine-inch Sensus infotainment touchscreen with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and dual-zone climate control. As befits a Volvo, you’ll also get a comprehensive list of active and passive safety systems in the V60.

All new vehicle bookings, whether it’s the V60 or indeed, any brand-new Volvo at PACE 2022, will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Buying pre-owned? You’ll be rewarded at PACE 2022, too, as your purchase of a pre-owned vehicle from PACE will get you RM1,000 in vouchers; these will consist of two random vouchers worth RM500 from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. Book your vehicle at PACE 2022, and you’ll be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. The crowning jewel in this prize heap is the grand prize, a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Click here to find out more.

Alongside Volvo, other brands that will be present at PACE include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Looking for two-wheelers? You can look forward to BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson as well. Be sure to head on over to PACE 2022, which is happening at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on the weekend of March 19-20.