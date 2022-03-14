In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 March 2022 3:27 pm / 0 comments

Tenaga Nasional (TNB) has announced that it will be collaborating with PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) on a number of sustainability initiatives, including the development of an electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station infrastructure as well as the installation of photovoltaic solar systems in two R&R buildings along the PLUS highway alignment.

Last Friday, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on the initiatives, with the primary one being the installation of a number of EV charging stations at selected high-potential rest & service areas (RSAs) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) as well as on the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2). Meanwhile, the photovoltaic solar systems will be installed on the roof of the Ayer Keroh R&R building (Northbound) and Tapah R&R (Northbound), with total capacity of over 360 kWp (kilowatt peak).

While the announcement of the collaboration did not detail specifics of the DC network, a document sighted by this publication reveal that the proposed development will see a total of eight fast charging stations being introduced on both highways (six on the NSE, and two on the LPT2), across six states.

The five-year project, effectively a pilot programme to determine viability and response, will see different chargers being installed for the purpose of evaluation and review, with products from ABB, Exicom, ChangeCore, Star Charge and Siemens earmarked for deployment.

Proposed locations for the charge points are:

RSA Gurun (both Northbound and Southbound, 120 kW DC Exicom and 120 kW DC ABB respectively) in Kedah

RSA Gunung Semanggol Southbound (150 kW DC ChangeCore) and RSA Tapah Northbound (180 kW DC Siemens) in Perak

RSA Rawang Northbound (150 kW DC ChangeCore) in Selangor

RSA Ayer Keroh Northbound (120 kW DC Star Charge) in Melaka

RSA Paka (Arah Kuala Terengganu and Westbound, 120 kW DC Star Charge and 120 kW Exicom respectively) in Terengganu (LPT2)

It was not revealed as to when the project would be underway and the stations operational. As for payment and charge costs, no specifics were detailed, save the mention that a one-stop app, supporting different modes of payment (membership, credit cards, Touch ‘n Go etc) as well as various EVSE protocols, will be the chosen payment platform, presumably operated by TNB.