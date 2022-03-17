In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 March 2022 6:12 pm / 0 comments

Happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend of March 19 to 20, the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is where you can find the Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Pan America, along with the range of Harley-Davidson cruisers. The latest models from the iconic American motorcycle maker, the Sportster S and Pan America, feature Harley-Davidson’s most advanced V-twin yet, the Revolution Max 1250.

The Revolution Max 1250 V-twin displaces 1,250 cc and produces 121 hp at 7,500 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at peak of 9,000 rpm, giving the inimitable feeling of all the torque you need at the twist of the throttle. Technology abounds in the Revolution Max mill with chain-driven DOHC, four-valves per cylinder and variable valve timing (VVT) giving more torque at low to medium rpm.

For the Sportster, typical dragster styling is reminiscent of Harley-Davidson’s previous line of VR-series cruisers with a long. low design. Designed for cruising highways and city streets, the Sportster comes with a 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel shod in 160/70 and 180/70 rubber.

Sharing the Revolution Max engine with the Sportster is the Harley-Davidson Pan America, the Milwaukee firm’s take on the adventure-touring motorcycle. There are two Pan America variants, the base model with manual suspension and the Pan America Special with semi-active suspension and every purchase of a Pan America at PACE 2022 comes with a free top box.

If you fancy riding home what many call the V-twin motorcycle, often imitated but never equalled, booking fee for any Harley-Davidson motorcycle at PACE 2022 has been reduced to RM500. A RM2,000 voucher will be given for 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycles booked during PACE 2002, as well as a RM1,000 dealership voucher while off-season Harley-Davidson merchandise such as riding gear, jackets, t-shirts, caps and other fashion accessories on sale with discounts of up to 50%.

Harley-Davidson is one of the motorcycle brands that will be present at PACE 2022, along with BMW Motorrad. These join a host of brands including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai.

In addition to the deals and promotions offered by the brands in attendance at PACE 2022, buy a vehicle from PACE and you’ll also receive a host of goodies from us right here at paultan.org! All new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, which include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Shopping beyond brand-new vehicles? You’ll be in luck, too, as there will be quality pre-owned cars from the participating brands, and customers of these will get RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random vouchers worth RM500 from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. Buy a vehicle at PACE 2022 and you’ll be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot is the grand prize, a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner; click here to find out more.

Ready to make your automotive purchase soon? Be sure to head on to PACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre, taking place on the weekend of March 19 and 20 and stand to enjoy all that the expo has to offer.