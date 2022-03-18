In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2022 11:59 am / 3 comments

The all-new Acura Integra was unveiled last week and as of March 10 when pre-orders began, 70% of customers reserved the top A-Spec variant with a manual transmission. We should point out that the base Integra only comes with a CVT and starts from around USD30,000 (RM126,120), so Acura’s customers are clearly enthusiastic enough to pay more to have a stick shift.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the pre-launch response to the 2023 Integra. The total number of reservations has far exceeded our expectations and most exciting is that around 70% of Integra reservations are for the six-speed manual. We’re confident this new Integra will inspire a new generation of enthusiast buyers for the Acura brand,” Emile Korkor, Acura’s assistant vice president of sales, told Motor Trend.

The Integra features the Honda Civic Si’s 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 200 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Unlike the Civic Si that is manual only, the entry-level variant of the Integra comes with a CVT, with only the A-Spec having the option of a manual with a limited-slip differential. The A-Spec also gets adaptive dampers when specified with the Technology Package.

While automatic transmissions are preferred by most car buyers in today’s world, it’s clear there’s still a demand when it comes to certain models like the Integra. In fact, Motor Trend reports that the lifetime take rate for manuals across all generations and model types of the Integra is a notable 56%.

