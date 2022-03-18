Fancy a fast train ride from KL to Bangkok? Like most city-to-city high-speed rail services such as the London-Paris Eurostar and the proposed KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR), the benefit over flying is one does not have to travel all the way to the airport (usually a distance from the city) and go through the entire check-in and immigration process. The flight itself might not be long, but the total door-to-door travel time is.
In the case of KL-BKK, imagine boarding at KL Sentral and going straight into Bangkok’s core – say a rail hub with both BTS and MRT lines such as Chatuchak – skipping the trip to KLIA and the congestion from Suvarnabhumi to the city (that’s you, I take the train). Nice, right?
Guess what, not only is Malaysia trying to revive talks on the KL-Singapore HSR, the government is also exploring a feasibility study on a KL-Bangkok HSR project. This was mentioned by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in parliament this week while touching on the KL-SG HSR, which you can read about in detail here.
“In line with the prime minister’s visit to Thailand on the 25th of February, 2022, the transport ministry is also exploring the possibility of having an HSR feasibility study from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok,” he said, reported by The Star.
No further elaboration for now – just that. A quick Google Maps search shows that the distance (by road) from KL Sentral to Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong is just short of 1,500 km. Flying from KL to Bangkok typically takes two hours and 10 minutes, before factoring in travel to and from airports and the check-in process.
So, what do you think of a KL-BKK HSR? If you’re liking the idea, don’t get your hopes too high – just look at the telenovela that is the on, off, maybe, off, on again KL-SG HSR.
Comments
It is a telenovela because we had elected stupid politicians that played politics with our rail projects and cancelled HSR without even referring to any conclusive study from experts that it was no good. There is a lot more economic benefits derived from HSR like we seen with Shinkansen, TGV and Eurostar. Only those with poitical axe to grind would have cut such projects.
Wee Ka Siong in a court case trying to hog china contractor to replace current local contractor klang over klsng valley double track project. So now the double tracking job will be delayed, possibly over ten years until after numerous appeal etc before job can be resumed.
I presume, same china rail contractor enticed him to get the hsr from singspore to bsngkok project moving, with funding, like ECRL snd Jakarta to bandung hsr.
Wee was also involved in the huge losses at port klang free trade zone project. Now we want to give the same guy a even bigger prize after such huge failures.
KL to bangkok by hsr will take over 6 hours to complete. And flying will be faster snd cheaper. Flying planes does not require tens of billions in construction of rail tracks.
And high speed rail lines cannot be used for cargo trains. Might as well build slower trains running at 200km/ hr and track can still be used for cargo.
Such shortsighted thinking the same backwards mentality that had doomed the original HSR.
HSR have been proven to be economically viable to replace shorthaul flights, see shinkansen. And no where in this world has HSR rail been used to haul goods, building slower rail network to serve both people & goods will not serve the purpose of HSR. Goods can wait, highly paid people cannot. Understand?
Why double tracking project was delayed with so many issues? 2 words: Pakatan Harapan. They tried to cancel the project, failing in that then they shifted it to their cronies who had no rail building experience. Once Wee Ka Siong came in, he stopped all that nonsense and awarded to those who could deliver.
I read long time ago that any travel over 500km, flying makes more sense. Not sure if that statement is still true in this scenario.
Tokyo to Osaka is 502km and it is the most busiest bullet train service in the world.
2nd busiest? Tokyo to Hokkaido at 832km distance.
So nope. Distance doesn’t matter with bullet trains. Border transfers do. If passengers could precheck upon arrival, they no need to go thru Immigration later at the end, saving more time than flying.
no need HSR to Bangkok. Flight rates are cheap enough already.
People already complaining the expensive ticket for flights to Sarawak, so how much more pricier you think for international flights to BKK? This is the new norm, flights are no longer so cheap before Covid.
Far fetch but yet still make more sense than the undersea tunnel linking Melaka to Dumai. What a bunch of clueless politicians.
I hate it when PH stopped the HSR from KL to Singapore. Not a smart decision. Luckily they did not stay in power for long.
This is a great idea! A bullet train from SG to KL and then KL to Bangkok with KL being the hub aka Tokyo Station except on a grand pan-national scale! Let’s do it!
For a land distance of 1,500 km, the HSR will take around 5 hrs making a door-to-door trip of about 6 hrs. With stops in between, it would at least be 7 hrs. which is much longer than the flight time. The infrastructure cost to build and to maintain would alao be astronomical and the fare will not be competitive to that of air travel making it a high risk project.