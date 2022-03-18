In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2022 6:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

This weekend marks the start of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20. At PACE, you’ll find the best deals from participating brands on new and pre-owned premium cars.

On top of that, all new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers and buyers will also be in the running to win some amazing prizes. With the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – set to end on June 30, there’s certainly no better time to enjoy some savings as well.

However, what if you’re unable to be physically present at PACE this year? It could be for any number of reasons, be it family or work commitments, plans with friends, self-quarantine measures or you just prefer being in the comfort of your home. Don’t worry because you’ll still be able to purchase at PACE via PACEMalaysia.my.

That’s right, PACE is online too, providing you with an opportunity to book a car even if you’re not able to be at SCCC this weekend. The best part is that all the deals available at SCCC are offered online as well, along with the mentioned RM2,500 worth of vouchers, which we’re giving to the first 200 people book a car.

These include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers, including those who book online, will also be in the running to win prizes including 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

So, how do you go about booking a car online? Simply direct your browser to PACEMalaysia.my, choose the car brand that you’re interested in, and you’ll be able to chat via WhatsApp with a sales advisor who is physically at the event. You can pose all your questions to the SA and request further information about the models and deals on offer. The phone numbers of the SAs will be available on the PACE website from 9am tomorrow.

Once you’ve found the car that suits you best, how do you go about with payment? Well, we’re not collecting payments, as PACE’s online portal is only meant to connect you with sales personnel at the show via WhatsApp.

Instead, you will need to receive instructions from the SA and make your bookings and payment directly to the car companies. Once that’s done, your SA, who is at SCCC, will head over to the paultan.org booth to register the sale and collect the vouchers on your behalf (if you’re among the first 200 new car buyers). Your name will also be entered into the lucky draw at the same time.

Participating brands at PACE this year include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria, Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Ford Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. For those who prefer the thrills of a motorcycle, BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will also be at the event.

Whether you’re attending in person or online, PACE is the place to be to enjoy the great deals from brands, guaranteed vouchers and lucky draws, on top of SST exemption. See you there!

Find out more info on PACE 2022 and the online booking system here.