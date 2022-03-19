In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 March 2022 1:13 pm / 0 comments

Head over to PACE 2022, happening the weekend of 19-20 March at Setia City Convention Centre for deals on BMW Motorrad motorcycles and scooters. On the BMW Motorrad stand is the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250GS 40th Anniversary, priced at RM126,500.

Purchase of the R1250 GS 40th Anniversary will come with a free original BMW Motorrad crash bar worth RM2,200. The R1250 GS is arguably the world’s premier adventure-touring motorcycle, with a heritage going back four decades.

Also on the BMW Motorrad stand at Pace 2022 is the R18 Edition, with the largest boxer engine BMW Motorrad has ever produced. Built in Berlin, Germany, the R18 First Edition, priced at RM149,500, comes with a RM10,000 rebate if purchased at PACE.

If you’re in mind for something practical to ride around the city, take a look at the BMW Motorrad C400X scooter, on display at PACE. There is a single unit available and purchase of the C400X at PACE will come with a free battery charger worth RM660.