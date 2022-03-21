In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2022 5:45 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria recently teamed up with Lions Club of KL Agape Star for a beach and reef conservation initiative, as part of the company’s CSR programme. The three-day road trip started at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, where 49 club members and 15 Auto Bavaria staff piled into 15 units of the BMW 218i Gran Coupe before being flagged off on their journey to Redang Island.

On the way there, the convoy stopped at Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Tionghua in Kuantan, Pahang, which is dedicated to improving the social welfare of the Kuantan community. There, the convoy members spent time with the 30 senior citizens there and donated some essential goods as well.

The journey then resumed towards the Kuala Terengganu jetty, and after a boat ride over to Redang Island, the Lions Club members and Auto Bavaria team spent the day cleaning up the beach. Besides collecting a total of 13 bags of trash, the group also planted three artificial reefs with 48 coral nubbins on each reef at the marine park in Redang Island to preserve the coral reef ecosystem.

“The beach and reef conservation initiative with Lions Club of KL Agape Star is part of our ongoing commitment towards sustainability and environmental responsibility. We appreciate the importance of locally-driven efforts in preserving the natural beauty of Redang Island, and are pleased to have played our part in maintaining a clean and beautiful beach for all to enjoy,” said Vi Thim Juan, managing director of Auto Bavaria.

“It was encouraging to witness the commitment of our Lions Club members in giving back to the community and the environment. It was important for the members to undertake an effort close to their hearts and I am thankful for the collaborative effort with Auto Bavaria that made this possible,” commented Victor Nga, project organising chairman of the Lions Club of KL Agape Star

“It was a pleasure to experience the comfort and agility of the vehicles during our journey. We look forward to more exciting collaborations in the future as we continue with our corporate social responsibility activities,” he added.