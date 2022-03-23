In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 March 2022 3:27 pm / 0 comments

If you’re a Ford Ranger or Ranger Raptor owner looking to discover the full potential of your pick-up truck, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has got just the thing for you. The Ford Ranger Getaway, as it’s called, will allow you to fully explore and learn about the capabilities of your truck in an exciting, engaging manner.

Set to take place later this month, the getaway features a one-day guided session with trained driving instructors covering tarmac and off-road driving scenarios within the district of Sepang. There will be one session on March 26 for Ranger and Raptor owners.

Ranger and Ranger Raptor owners taking part in the full-day training session – which starts at 8.30am at the Sepang International Circuit – will learn valuable tips and tricks on seating and steering methods, and will also enjoy a hands-on experience navigating an autocross course on the tarmac and a 4×4 off-road course. A certificate of completion will be presented to all participants at the end of the day.

Raptor owners will also get the chance to sample a Baja course that will showcase the true prowess of Ford’s performance truck, and participants will also experience a Baja hot lap with the instructors. Ranger owners will have the same modules as the Raptor experience, except for a dirt cornering and drifting course in place of the Baja course, as well as a drifting hot lap with the instructors.

As part of the launch of its Ford Ranger Getaways, SDAC is offering customers a 50% discount (use promo code LAUNCH50 when you book) on this Sepang training experience, and each participant will be able to bring along a companion for free. Customers are encouraged to sign up quickly, as only limited slots are available for this one-of-a-kind experience, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ford Ranger Getaways isn’t just limited to the above, because the series covers a multitude of interest categories aimed at providing Malaysians from all walks of life who desire short local adventures – be it on their own, with friends and family, or even those who simply want to meet like-minded individuals – the chance to do so.

Each getaway has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the diversity of the Ford Ranger lifestyle – from fun city outings and outdoor or off-road excursions to foodie trails and even flying a plane through Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC). To book a slot on the Ford Ranger Getaway Sepang experience on March 26, or to find out more about other fun and exciting outings, click here.