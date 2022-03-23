In Cars, Foton, JMC, Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2022 3:48 pm / 0 comments

TC Trucks Sales (TCTS) has officially opened its latest showroom in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru. The subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings says that the new showroom – which will serve both Foton and JMC brands – shows its commitment to expand the company’s network in the southern region.

Located along Jalan Indah 15/2 in Taman Bukit Indah, Iskandar Puteri, the TCTS showroom has a total build-up area of 2,912 sq.ft. and can display one light commercial truck and one pick-up truck, with a customer lounge. The location was chosen for its growing population, close proximity to Singapore and the property development scene in the region.

“With the new showroom here in Johor, we at TCTS look forward to being able to serve our customers better, and grow our business in this region. This new showroom is part of our effort to improve our network and provide ease and convenience to the community. We will continue to enhance and upgrade our sales and service to provide the best services to our customers,” said Law Ah Tiong, TCTS sales director.

Tan Chong holds the rights to Foton commercial vehicles in Malaysia as well as the JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation) brand, via another subsidiary called Angka-Tan Motors. Foton offers heavy duty trucks (Auman) and light duty trucks (Aumark) here, while JMC entered Malaysia in October last year with the Vigus Pro 4×4 pick-up truck.

TCTS says that Foton trucks and JMC pick-up truck sales “have been gaining momentum as an alternative solution to business operators, especially in these challenging times by providing innovative and reliable products with great service and parts availability”. TCTS’ 3S’ network includes two facilities in the Klang Valley, three in the southern region, three in the northern region and eight in East Malaysia.

The JMC Vigus Pro, China’s second best-selling pick-up truck, is priced at RM98,888 on-the-road without insurance. CKD locally assembled at Tan Chong’s Serendah plant, it is powered by a 141 PS/340 Nm 2.0 litre turbodiesel with a variable geometry turbocharger. The ‘Puma’ engine is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a BorgWarner 4WD system with a low-range transfer box. An Eaton differential lock shuffles torque between the rear wheels for optimum traction. Read our launch report and review of the Vigus Pro.

