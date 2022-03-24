In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2022 2:57 pm / 1 comment

Investment holding company CSH Alliance is set to enter the commercial electric vehicle (EV) scene by collaborating with Chinese automaker BYD, with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance EV (AEV), having inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BYD Malaysia, The Star reports.

In a statement, the company said that aside from helping industry players adopt zero-emission commercial vehicles, it will also explore the distribution of fully-electric commercial vehicles and to provide 4S services (sales, service, spare parts and body/paint services), with the possibility of local assembly down the line.

The company said that AEV will be tasked with distributing and supplying the BYD T3 all-electric van as well as after-sales service aspects together with the spare parts and warranty packages. One of the clients for the T3 is said to be Line Clear Express and Logistics, a logistics and courier company in which CSH Alliance owns a 15% equity interest.

The BYD T3 is a compact electric van measuring in at 4,460 mm long, 1,720 mm wide and 1,875 mm tall, with a cargo volume of 3,800 litres. It’s powered by an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor offering 134 hp (100 kW) and 180 Nm, and performance figures include a 100 km/h top speed.

Juicing the motor is a proprietary BYD lithium-ion NCM battery with a capacity of 50.3 kWh, which offers the van a travel range of up to 300 km on a single charge. Charging via AC at 6.6 kW takes 7.6 hours to get from 0-100% state-of-charge, while DC charging at 40 kW takes 1.3 hours to fully charge the battery.