In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2022 10:41 am

Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) has announced that it will be having the Program Santai Budaya Kota Seni PJ 2022 on April 1, which is tomorrow. The event will be held at the Seksyen 52 city centre a.k.a. PJ State.

As a result, a main thoroughfare in the area – Jalan Yong Shook Lin – will be closed to traffic from noon to midnight. The closed stretch will be in front of Laman MBPJ. One back lane on Jalan 52/18 will also be sealed off.

There will be traffic diversions, where vehicles coming from Jalan Yong Shook Lin (Menara PKNS) will be diverted to Jalan RU 7/1 (next to IJM). Cars will make a loop behind Dewan Sivik on Jalan Taman 7/6 and reemerge on Jalan Yong Shook Lin just before the Shell petrol station.

Drive safe and follow the road signs and traffic personnel.