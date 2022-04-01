In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 April 2022 4:18 pm / 0 comments

After the six-month transition period which ended March 31, 2022, Edaran Modenas (EMOS) has taken over the mantle of official distributor for Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia. Kawasaki Motors (KMC) has a 30% equity in Modenas with DRB-Hicom has the majority shareholder.

Malaysian owners of Kawasaki motorcycles are assured of customer service and products under EMOS management of the new distributorship as well as technical services and recalls. Modenas will also be introducing the latest models from Kawasaki’s 2022 catalogue as well as expanding operations, development, production and sales.

Assembly of selected Kawasaki motorcycles for the Malaysian market is expected to begin while larger capacity Kawasaki models will be imported to cater to market demand. Meanwhile, Yusaku Kashiwagi has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer for Modenas.

A network of 13 dealers has been established across the nation to cater to the needs of Kawasaki owners. Of these, three are located in the northern region – one in Kedah, two in Penang, five in the central region, three in the southern region – two in Malacca and one in Johor, and one each in Pahang and Sarawak.