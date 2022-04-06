In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2022 9:32 am / 2 comments

Do you have a habit of whipping out your phone to film or record something while driving? Well, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has warned against the trend, even if the subject being recorded is doing something against the law.

If you’re caught with using your smartphone on the move (either to record yourself for social media content or to film others), it is considered to be a breach of Section 17A in the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

PDRM says this is because the driver won’t be completely aware of the surroundings and could potentially lose control of the vehicle, thus making him or her more prone to getting in an accident.

If found guilty, you will be fined up to RM1,000 or receive a prison sentence of no more than three months. The case must also be resolved in court.

The police would like to remind the public to use an earpiece or the car’s Bluetooth function to answer calls, and have the phone sit securely in a mount. Leave the road vigilantism to your passengers or dashcam.