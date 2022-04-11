In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 April 2022 3:46 pm / 0 comments

For Malaysia’s value-for-money kapchai segment, new for this year is the 2022 Honda Dash 125, priced at RM6,449 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the 2018 price of the Dash 125 in Malaysia, which was RM5,999, representing a RM450 increase.

Updates include a redesigned front cowl while there are three new colour options – Candy Scintillate Red, Clipper Yellow and Pearl Nightfall Blue. Now Euro 4 compliant with Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) rating, the engine installed in the Dash 125 is a single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve mill displacing 124.9 cc.

Power output for the Dash 125 is claimed to be 9.85 hp at 8,000 rpm and with 9.54 Nm of torque. As is typical for underbone motorcycles in this segment, power gets to the ground via a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers adjustable for pre-load at the back while braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear. 4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 767 mm, with weight, ready to ride with a full tank of fuel, listed as 105 kg.

Styling on the Dash 125 is revised, giving this kapchai a sportier look and the headlight is a new design with LED bulb. The instrument panel sees a similar makeover, with new layout, while the front cowl and headlight cover give better aerodynamics and riding comfort.