In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 April 2022 10:08 am / 0 comments

In new colours for this year in Malaysia is the 2022 KTM Duke 250, with pricing unchanged from 2020 at RM21,500, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Launched in conjunction with the new KTM Premium showroom and service centre in Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur, the 2022 Duke 250 naked sports comes in two new colour options, Silver and Black, replacing the previous colour schemes of Orange and White.

Mechanically, things remain unchanged for the Duke 250, with power coming from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 248.8cc, with DOHC and four-valves. Power output is rated at 30 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, with a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

No changes in the suspension and rolling gear as well, with non-adjustable WP Apex 43 upside-down forks in front and a WP Apex monoshock at the back, adjustable for preload. Braking is a single radial-mount, four-piston brake calliper in front clamping a 300 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the back, both supplied by Bybre, Brembo’s budget house brand.

Bosch 9.1MB ABS is standard equipment and while it lacks the “SuperMoto” mode of the KTM 390 Duke, it is able to be disengaged, allowing for hard braking and rear wheel lockups at will. 13.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, while weight for the Duke 250 is listed as 146 kg dry and seat height is set at 830 mm.

For lighting, the Duke 250 comes with LED DRLs while the main headlight uses halogen bulbs, while the tail light is an LED unit. Inside the cockpit, a simple monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information and include a shift light.