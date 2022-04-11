In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 April 2022 9:51 am / 0 comments

The Malaysian government is welcoming high-value investments to develop the electric vehicles (EV) industry in the country and region, transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said. According to The Star, Wee said the country is ready to cooperate with the industry through manufacturing, assembly, as well as research and development (R&D).

“On behalf of the Malaysian government, I welcome high-value investments from abroad into Malaysia as a vital platform to bring EV manufacturing into the ASEAN market. As transport minister, I assure you that we are ever ready to lend our assistance and cooperation to parties interested in investing in the country, particularly in transport and manufacturing, assembly, and R&D into EV in Malaysia,” he said on Facebook.

Wee was also on a call from Ferrucio Lamborghini, accompanied by GSS Energy CEO Sydney Yeung. “We had a good discussion on the future of EVs in Malaysia from several important standpoints, mulling over Malaysians’ acceptance to using EV, the government’s support of the industry, and potential investments and market prospects for EV here.”

In a bid to promote EV adoption, the government – through Budget 2022 – introduced incentives such as full exemptions of sales tax, as well as import and excise duties. The incentives, which also includes full road tax exemption and income tax relief of up to RM2,500 for purchasing and installing chargers, will remain in place until December 31, 2023.

The move has brought down EV prices by quite a fair margin, and the initiatives that are currently in place to grow the charging infrastructure has begun spurring actual interest among consumers to finally make the switch to electric. Interested to get one? Check out all the EVs that are on sale on CarBase.my.