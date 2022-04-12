In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 12 April 2022 8:57 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has officially launched a new Toyota 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre in Cyberjaya. Operated by Otomobil Sejahtera (OSSB), the centre – which also provides body and paint services (essentially categorising it as a 4S facility) – will extend the brand’s coverage to customers in the area.

The three-storey outlet has seven service bays as well as a customer waiting lounge, with refreshments and free WiFi available.

“This new 3S service centre is just our way of bringing our brand closer to our customers, wherever they may be, while ensuring they have seamless access to our services whenever they need them,” said UMW Toyota president Ravindran K.

Located at 16, Jalan Autoville 2, Cyberjaya, the dealership is open from 8am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 2pm on Saturday.