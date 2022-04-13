In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 April 2022 4:01 pm / 0 comments

For the India quarter-litre motorcycle market, Suzuki has launched the 2022 V-Strom 250 SX adventure-tourer. Following the design of the larger Suzuki V-Strom 1050, the V-Strom 250 SX comes with a tall riding position, beaked cowl and tall windshield as well as a brand seat, typical of adveture-touring motorcycle design.

In the engine room, the V-Strom 250 SX carries the same mill as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250, a single-cylinder, SOHC mill displacing 249 cc with liquid-cooling and fed by EFI. Mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive, the V-Strom 250 SX produces 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm.

Suzuki does not disclose the specifications for the front fork and rear monoshock but the seat height on the V-Strom 250 SX is 835 mm with. ground clearance of 205 mm. This compares against a seat height of 800 mm and ground clearance of 165 mm for the Gixxer 250, indicating the V-Strom 250 SX does sit taller than its 250 cc siblings.

The V-Strom 250 SX is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, shod in 100/90 and 140/70 tyres, respectively. 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while the V-Strom 250 Sx weighs 167 kg, not far off the Gixxer 250’s 161 kg.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD digital instrument panel has Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, displaying message and call information, navigation, speed warning and estimated arrival time, amongst others. Other riding conveniences include USB charging socket, full Led lighting, hand deflectors, engine skid plate and two-channel ABS.