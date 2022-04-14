In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 April 2022 12:00 pm / 7 comments

It’s not everyday that headlines such as “train hits car” pop up, but here’s a rare one. Yesterday, a KTMB train collided with a Perodua Axia at Johor Port in Pasir Gudang. The specific location is the KM 31 track next to the main entrance of the port.

According to Seri Alam district police chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, the 9.40 am incident did not cause any injuries. He explained that the coming together happened when the 31-wagon train driven by a 32-year old man was heading to Johor Port from the Pasir Gudang station.

The train then came in contact with a Perodua Axia driven by a 41-year old local heading towards the Johor Port main gate. The cop added that early investigations point to carelessness (kecuaian) on the part of the driver, who did not realise that there was a moving train in front of him. The case is being investigated under Section 79 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Attached above is a dashcam recording from a vehicle behind the Axia. As the light turns green, the Axia heads towards the port’s gates before a traffic warden rushes over to stop it. The warden was blocking a lorry on the slip road before dashing over to the Axia.

The car stops as it sees the train, but it’s now too far forward and the train clips the Perodua’s front left end. Could have been a lot worse, but fortunately, no one was injured and the damage on the Axia does not look to be very bad.

Yes, the driver should have been more alert, but perhaps another traffic warden – one for each direction – would have prevented the incident.