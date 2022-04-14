In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 14 April 2022 2:56 pm / 1 comment

KTM has announced a special ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ train service to the East Coast and extra ETS services for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The Ekspres Khas Keluarga Malaysia service will be on April 29. The train will depart KL Sentral at 11pm and reach Tumpat in Kelantan at 3.53 pm the following day. It will stop at 17 stations along the way, including Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Nilai, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Mentakab, Jerantut, Gua Musang and Pasir Mas, among other places.

The return trip will be on May 7, leaving Tumpat at 10.50 pm and reaching KL Sentral at 3.04 pm the following day. There are a total of 516 tickets for this special service and prices start from RM55.

An initiative of the transport ministry and KTM with the slogan “Maghi Kelik Kampung”, it’s to provide a safe, comfortable and cost-effective alternative for this year’s balik kampung journey.

“Usually, each time there’s a celebration, especially for Aidilfitri, those from the East Coast will face traffic jams. This year, we’re expecting a drastic increase in traffic as it has been two years since people didn’t get to go home for Raya. As such, with this service, it will reduce congestion and promise safety and comfort to Keluarga Malaysia,” said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

KTM says that the Ekspres Khas Keluarga Malaysia will have bed coaches (120 beds), premier and superior seating coaches, a buffet coach and a “chillax coach” for solat or moreh gatherings. Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow (12.15 am, April 15), from RM55 to RM83 one-way. There will be a small souvenir for passengers as well.

Separately, KTM will have two extra ETS services offering 4,368 tickets for the Raya season. This is for the KL Sentral – Padang Besar route and will run from April 29 to May 2, and May 6-8. This is following strong demand that has seen regular tickets sell out. These extra tickets will go on sale tomorrow at KTMB’s mobile app (KITS) and website.