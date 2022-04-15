In Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 April 2022 10:45 am / 1 comment

The road transport department (JPJ) has opened bidding for two of the latest number plate series from Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur and from the state of Johor.

In the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur, the VHW series of number plates have opened for bidding on the JPJ eBid online bidding system from yesterday, April 14, while the JVG series from Johor opens for bidding tomorrow. Bidding for both the VHW and JVG series of number plates close on April 20 at 10pm, and the results will be announced the following day on April 21.

In addition to online bidding through the JPJ eBid website, members of the public with enquiries may call +603 4145 0874 or +603 4145 0800 for the VHW number plate series in Kuala Lumpur, while for the JVG number plate series in Johor, the number to call is +607 360 6060, at extensions 6129 and 6093.

There’s just under a week to go before bidding closes for both series of number plates, so if you have your eye on a particular combination from either or both of these plate runs, best to get your funds ready, and get bidding.