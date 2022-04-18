In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 18 April 2022 3:55 pm / 0 comments

The big daddy Lexus LX, unveiled globally for the first time in October 2021, has officially gone on sale in Australia. The fourth-generation J310 model is available in five flavours, and can be had either as a five-seater, seven-seater, or the ultra luxury four-seater version.

In terms of pricing, the LX starts from AUD$148,800 (RM466k) for the base seven-seat LX 500d, while the five-seater Sports Luxury and F Sport models range between AUD$165,800 (RM519k) to AUD$175,300 (RM549k). The top Ultra Luxury four-seater model is exclusively available for the petrol LX 600, which will set buyers back from AUD$210,800 (RM658k).

It’s a lot of money for a chunk of metal, but it’s far more sophisticated than the model it replaces. The GA-F platform is still a ladder frame architecture, but has been stiffened using a brand new welding technique. It also weighs 200 kg less thanks to the use of aluminium for the doors, body and roof.

For powertrains, the LX 500d (supposedly for Europe only) utilises the F33A-FTV 3.3 litre twin-turbo diesel mill that generates 309 PS and 700 Nm of torque, while the LX 600 uses the V35A-FTS 3.5 litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6, making 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is fitted as standard across the range, as is an 80-litre fuel tank. The LX 600 features an additional 30-litre sub-tank.

Features include full LED headlights and taillights, up to 22-inch alloy wheels, performance dampers and rear Torsen LSD for F Sport models, four-zone climate control, 25-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, five USB-C ports, moonroof, finger-print authentication for the push-start button, key card entry, dual rear-seat entertainment with HDMI and headphone ports, as well as a rear Qi wireless smartphone charging tray.

Lexus Safety Sense+ is also standard across the board. Bundled systems include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane tracing, road-sign assist, adaptive high-beam system, and much more. It also has 10 airbags as standard, plus multi-terrain monitor and panoramic view monitor. The reverse camera even has its own washer!

A total of six exterior colours are available – Sonic Quartz, Titanium, Liquid Metal, Onyx, Graphite Black and Khaki Metal. F Sport models, on the other hand, get the exclusive White Nova hue instead of Sonic Quartz. Each LX comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty package. Nice, isn’t it?